Rwanda: Defence Minister Warns Against Violence Targeting Genocide Survivors

The Minister of Defence, Juvenal Marizamunda, has issued a stern warning against acts of violence targeting survivors of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Marizamunda made the remarks on Wednesday, April 15, during a commemoration event held at Musanze Genocide Memorial, the former Court of Appeal of Ruhengeri, where hundreds of Tutsi civilians were killed on April 15, 1994.

ALSO READ: April 15, 1994: Massacres at Ruhengeri appeals court, Lake Muhazi

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Despite significant efforts to build unity among Rwandans, genocide ideology still exists," the minister said. "It is observed through distortion of history, violence against Genocide survivors--including killings and destruction of property--use of abusive language, genocide denial, and the spread of harmful ideology, particularly on social media."

He also raised concern about the continued presence of Genocide perpetrators in DR Congo, describing genocidal FDLR as both a national and regional threat.

"Genocide perpetrators who fled to DR Congo continue to harbour and disseminate genocide ideology, with support from the government of that country through the FDLR," he said.

ALSO READ: Sector official arrested over Genocide denial in Rusizi

Reflecting on the 32nd commemoration of the Genocide (Kwibuka 32), Marizamunda emphasised that Rwanda's commitment to remembrance is a deliberate choice aligned with the "Never Again" commitment.

"Kwibuka is a choice we made as Rwandans and is determined by our constitution. It is a time to reflect on our tragic past and recognise that the Genocide was a planned and executed, not a disaster. It was fueled by years of divisionism and hate," Marizamunda said.

According to Maurice Mugabowagahunde, Governor of Northern Province, more than 800 Tutsi were killed on April 15, 1994 at the former Court of Appeal, marking one of the most tragic incidents of failed justice in the country's history.

"It is a sign of failed justice," said the governor. "The killing of people inside a court building is extremely rare and represents a grave collapse of justice. Such an act is almost unheard of anywhere else in the world."

Brigitte Umuhoza, a Genocide survivor, recounted the brutality endured by Tutsi in the former Ruhengeri Prefecture, including her mother, who was insulted, dehumanised, and called a snake before being killed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Legal Affairs Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ALSO READ: Genocide ideology cases drop during Kwibuka week

"They raped them before killing them," said Umuhoza.

"Some victims were even forced to eat meat cut with the same machetes used to kill people."

However, Umuhoza reflected on the post-Genocide leadership that promoted healing and brought perpetrators to justice.

"We are grateful to the Inkotanyi who saved us and for the justice that followed," she said.