South Africa: Anti-Immigrant Protesters Harass People in Durban

Shopkeeper alleges protesters stabbed his brother

On the second day of a week-long "clean-up" campaign by March and March, an anti-immigrant group, people were again apprehended in the streets of Durban by vigilantes. The protesters were joined on Wednesday by members of the MK Party.

Until around 11am the participants focused on sweeping and rubbish collection, but as more people joined, citizens' arrests of people suspected of being illegally in the country began.

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Lindani Xulu, a March and March member and one of the organisers of the campaign, said the campaign's aim was to clean the streets. When altercations broke out as immigrants were chased and apprehended, Xulu and other March and March organisers made an effort to de-escalate the situation. But Xulu contended that citizens' arrests were okay as long as they remained peaceful.

The people chasing immigrants were not wearing March and March regalia but appear to be people who joined the clean-up later, according to Xulu.

In one incident, a man suspected of being an illegal immigrant sheltered behind metro police. The officers told GroundUp it was their duty to protect him, but they would question him once the mob left.

Splinter groups continued to chase down people they suspected of being illegally in the country or conducting business without permits.

One group targeted a grocery store near the KwaMashu Taxi Rank. A man told GroundUp that the group had started to loot and his brother was stabbed.

"They did not even ask us for our permits or documents," he said.

Jacinta Ngobese Zuma, leader of March and March, said they do not encourage violence, but in altercations with foreign nationals it's a "two-way street".

"I'm not going to completely absolve those who are cleaning of any wrongdoing, but I know from the many altercations we've had that foreign nationals are very provocative and very entitled, very brave and very arrogant. In as much as we do not encourage violence, we see that provocation is what leads to the confrontation a lot."

Questions about citizen arrests were sent to Ethekwini Municipality spokesperson Luthando Ngubane. Ngubane responded with a Metro police statement from spokesperson Victor Zungu. It stated that peaceful protest is a constitutionally protected right, but no individual or group is permitted to unlawfully force the closure of businesses or disrupt operations.

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"Any acts of intimidation, violence, or damage to property are unlawful, and law enforcement agencies will act to protect residents, businesses, and public safety," said Zungu.

In Vryheid, more than 300 March and March members went to the Abaqulusi municipal council offices to present a list of grievances. They said there were too many immigrant traders in the town crowding out South African businesses.

Carrying sticks and singing, they went to hand over a memorandum demanding stronger action against undocumented immigrants.

Thandokwakhe Mthembu, director of the community services office in the municipality, accepted their memorandum. Mthembu told Groundup that the municipality supported the views of March and March. "Last week, we also closed several shops in the city and arrested immigrants who failed to comply with our bylaws."