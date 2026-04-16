South Africa: President Ramaphosa Undertakes Working Visit to Spain

President Cyril Ramaphosa undertook a Working Visit to the Kingdom of Spain on Wednesday night.

"His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa is this evening undertaking a working visit to the Kingdom of Spain, where the President will have an audience with the King of Spain, His Majesty Felipe VI, and a bilateral engagement with the President of the Government of Spain, His Excellency Dr Pedro Sánchez," the Presidency said on Wednesday night.

In his weekly newsletter, which reflected on the recently concluded sixth South Africa Investment Conference, President Ramaphosa stated that he would be visiting the European country this week.

In Monday's newsletter, President Ramaphosa said South Africa's investment drive does not start and end with the Investment Conferences.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We continue with our outward investment missions in search of new markets and to consolidate existing trade ties. We continue to convene structured business forums on the sidelines of bilateral engagements, including state visits and bi-national commissions. As we have done in the past, we continue to prioritise targeted, one-on-one engagements with investors during international trips," he said.

Bilateral trade between South Africa and Spain grew by 9.7% from US$3.1 billion in 2022 to US$3.4 billion in 2023. Previously, the Presidency stated that there had been steady investment in South Africa by Spanish companies, while South African companies have also looked to Spain as an investment destination in the real estate sector.

More than 150 Spanish companies have invested in South Africa, creating over 20,000 jobs across various sectors.

Prime Minister Sánchez visited South Africa in October 2022.

The President's Working Visit reaffirms the strong diplomatic relations and partnership between the Kingdom of Spain and South Africa, and will explore opportunities to strengthen people-to-people ties.