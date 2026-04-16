South Africa: IFP Deepens Historic Zambia Ties As It Welcomes Patriotic Front Delegation

press release

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has welcomed a high-level delegation from Zambia's opposition Patriotic Front, marking a significant moment in strengthening continental solidarity and cooperation among like-minded political formations.

The delegation was officially received by the IFP's National Chairperson, Hon. Blessed Gwala; Secretary General, Hon. Siphosethu Ngcobo; and General Secretary of Administration, Hon. Mfanje Mbango.

Led by the President of the Patriotic Front and Pomodzi Alliance, Hon. Makebi Zulu, and comprising former Ministers and senior officials, the delegation has described the visit as a strategic opportunity to deepen diplomatic, cultural, and historical ties between the peoples and institutions of Zambia and South Africa.

As part of their programme, the delegation will, on Thursday, 16 April 2026, pay a courtesy visit to the resting place of the Founder of the IFP, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, where they will lay a wreath in honour of his enduring legacy and contribution to principled leadership on the African continent.

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The IFP shares a long-standing and historic relationship with Zambia. The party acknowledges the pivotal role played by Zambia's founding President, the late Dr Kenneth Kaunda, whose counsel helped shape the formation of Inkatha Freedom Party, then Inkatha yeNkululeko yeSizwe, in 1975. During a visit by Prince Buthelezi to Zambia in 1974, Dr Kaunda advised the establishment of a membership-based organisation to unify and mobilise South Africans in the struggle for freedom. This visit also served to express gratitude to President Kaunda for providing sanctuary to South African exiles.

The IFP views this engagement as a reaffirmation of its commitment to fostering meaningful partnerships across the African continent, grounded in shared values of democracy, good governance, and respect for cultural heritage.

Issued by:

Mkhuleko Hlengwa, MP

IFP National Spokesperson

Enquiries:

Fanele Mhlongo

IFP National Media & Communications Officer

082 866 4029