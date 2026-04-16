South Africa: Table Mountain Eyes Sixth Title at World Travel Awards - South African News Briefs - April 16, 2026

Table Mountain Eyes Sixth Title at World Travel Awards

Table Mountain has once again been nominated for Africa’s Leading Tourist Attraction at the World Travel Awards, reports EWN. The winner will be decided by public vote. The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company is urging South Africans and global visitors to vote. The mountain has already won the title five times, underlining its continued dominance as one of Africa’s top travel destinations.

Suspended Commissioner Returns to Madlanga Commission

Suspended deputy chief of police at the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD), Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi, is set to return to the Madlanga Commission for further cross-examination, reports SABC News. He has been questioned about the alleged theft of precious stones in Rosebank, Johannesburg, which involved members of the EMPD. He previously testified that the operation in Rosebank was a joint operation with members of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD). According to Mkhwanazi, the police operation in Rosebank, Johannesburg, involving precious stones was a joint crackdown involving members of the JMPD. However, the evidence presented to the Commission suggests otherwise.

Malema to Fight Firearm Conviction All the Way to Apex Court

Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, has said that the only time he will accept that he is guilty in the firearm case against him in the Eastern Cape would be when the apex court says so, reports EWN. Malema was found guilty by the East London Magistrates Court for discharging a firearm in public during a 2018 event in the Eastern Cape. Despite the ruling, he said he will explore every legal option to challenge the ruling.

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