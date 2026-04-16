Rwanda: Documentary Highlights How Football Saved Lives During the Genocide

Rwanda: La Surface de Réparation (2014), a powerful documentary telling the story of how football became a lifeline during one of Rwanda's darkest chapters, was screened on Thursday, April 15 at L'Espace Art Centre, bringing together young people, creatives and elders for reflection, dialogue, and remembrance as Rwanda commemorates victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

ALSO READ: How football saved one man's life during the Genocide

The film, directed by François-Xavier Destors and Marie Thomas-Penette, follows the story of former national team goalkeeper Eugène Murangwa, whose survival during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi was deeply intertwined with the sport he loved.

The screening opened this month's edition of Ihuriro, a program initiated by L'Espace Art Centre to create space for reflection through African cinema.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

L'Espace co-founder Dida Nibagwire said the initiative is rooted in storytelling, dialogue, and collective learning.

"Ihuriro is a program we started last year to show films made by Africans or about Africa so that we can come together as Rwandans, reflect on issues affecting our continent, learn, and exchange ideas," she said.

She noted that April's edition is dedicated entirely to reflecting on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

"Ihuriro's April edition focuses on reflecting on the Genocide against the Tutsi...This is for people to reflect and even to be together and discuss, because sometimes during Kwibuka, being alone is difficult. When you are together, you realise you are not alone," she added.

A story of survival shaped by football

At the heart of the documentary is Murangwa's testimony--a story that reveals both the brutality and complexity of the genocide, but also the unexpected humanity that helped him survive.

Initially conceived as a film about the history of football in Rwanda, Murangwa explained that the project evolved into something much deeper.

"When we came up with the idea, we wanted to make a movie about the history of football in Rwanda and how it connects to politics and social life... but along the way, we were influenced to take a different path," he said.

That path led to a personal account of survival, where teammates and connections from football played a critical role in saving his life.

Murangwa recounted how he was sheltered multiple times, including by a man who, paradoxically, was also involved in the killings.

"That's the reality of our history," he said. "People were, on one hand, trying to help those in danger, and on the other hand, taking part in killing others... the genocide against the Tutsi was an intimate genocide -- between people who knew each other."

In one instance, after fleeing attacks, Murangwa sought refuge with a man known as Zuzu, who hid him before eventually helping him reach the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), from where he was evacuated to safety.

Beyond survival, the documentary explores the role of sportS as a tool for healing and unity.

Murangwa credited his former teammates at Rayon Sports for defying the tide of violence and protecting him, despite political differences that existed even before the genocide.

"During the genocide, you were most in danger from the person who knew you most," he said. "But my teammates showed me a different image... they could have behaved differently, but they didn't."

For him, football became more than a game--a teacher of values.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Entertainment Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Sports is an incredible teacher. Discipline, hard work, tolerance, teamwork -- everything that life asks of you, you find it in sport," Murangwa said. "If anyone didn't believe in the power of sport, I hope you leave here knowing that sport can save lives. It saved mine."

The screening concluded with an interactive discussion, where Murangwa encouraged young people to actively engage with Rwanda's history while shaping its future.

"It's important for the young generation to own this history," he said. "You are balancing a past you didn't live and a present you are building -- it's a difficult journey, but it's possible."

Nibagwire echoed this, emphasizing that Ihuriro is designed to empower youth through knowledge and shared reflection.

Through films like Rwanda: La Surface de Réparation, she said, young people are given the tools not only to remember, but also to understand, question, and build a more united future.