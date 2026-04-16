Zimbabwe: Wait for 2030 - Mutsvangwa Tells Chiwenga-Linked Faction As Zanu-PF Pushes Constitution Amendment Bill

ZANU PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has bluntly told a rival faction within the ruling party that is eyeing the presidency to wait until after 2030 to contest, slamming the door on presidential aspirants.

This comes as the ruling party is reportedly divided over Constitutional Amendment Bill number 3, which President Mnangagwa's deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, shredded during a politburo meeting earlier this year.

A faction aligned to Chiwenga and a section of the war veterans is unhappy with the party's efforts to extend the rule of President Mnangagwa, who was supposed to step down in 2028 according to the current constitution.

Speaking at the party's headquarters, Mutsvangwa shot down the ambitions of the faction seeking the succession of Mnangagwa.

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"If you have ambitions as a faction or whoever trying to take over from him just wait for 2030. It will come. It will not be removed from the calender of Zimbabwe.

"It will still be there just make sure you keep healthy and if you are member of the party just make sure that you maintain your standing in the party with the membership in good state so that your candidacy come 2030 can enjoy the support which it should," said Mutsvangwa.

ZANU PF has reportedly mobilised some opposition members of parliament to support the proposed constitution changes when the National Assembly votes.

"Do not try to make noises between now and 2030 because the door has been closed. We have not wanted as a party to officially talk too much about the constitutional amendment bill.

"We have a team, our commissariat department and administrative department. They are part of the consultations of Parliament. We respect the consultations of Parliament.

"There is no particular need for the president or indeed for myself to continue to talk about this issue because it is something which is in the process - maybe it is even subjudice," he said.