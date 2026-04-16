Zimbabwe: ZCTU Blasts Government Over 'Meaningless' Civil Servant Salary Increments

THE Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has slammed the government for failing to deliver the promised salary increments, following widespread disappointment among civil servants who say they cannot feel the impact of the latest adjustments.

Earlier reports by State-controlled media indicated that the new remuneration framework would shift from a uniform salary structure to a performance-based system, with earnings ranging from approximately US$370 to US$900.

Entry-level Grade A3 workers were expected to earn between US$370 and US$375, while those in Grade B were promised between US$376 and US$435. Deputy heads were projected to earn around US$503, plus an allowance of US$80.

However, civil servants in the health sector and uniformed services who have been paid so far left banks disappointed after receiving "unchanged salaries", with some noting only marginal increases.

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"There has not been any salary increment worth noting. In fact, my earnings were almost ZWG300 less than what I took home last month," said a medical doctor at a public hospital.

A nurse stationed at Parirenyatwa Hospital also confirmed not receiving the anticipated salary increase. A mid-level police officer, who also requested anonymity, said he received a salary adjustment of around ZWG2,000.

Frustrated by the situation, nurses have since notified the government of their intention to stage nationwide demonstrations starting April 20.

ZCTU secretary-general Tirivanhu Marimo described the salary adjustments as "meaningless".

"It is unacceptable that, on payday, public servants, including nurses, police, and members of the uniformed forces, received adjustments that are so insignificant they amount to nothing. The so-called salary increase is meaningless and does not change the lived reality of workers. This is a betrayal of workers," he said.

ZCTU added that the gap between government pronouncements and the actual value of the adjustments exposes a pattern of dishonesty, tokenism, and disregard for workers' welfare.

"Labour strongly condemns this double standard. Workers cannot continue to be fed with empty promises that raise expectations only to be dashed. Such conduct erodes trust, undermines confidence in public institutions, and deepens the suffering of already overburdened workers," Marimo said.

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He also questioned the government's priorities, accusing it of burdening citizens through fuel and tax increases while failing to cushion its own employees from the rising cost of living.

"Workers are now spending the bulk of their incomes on transport alone, averaging at least US$4 per day. For a nurse earning less than US$300 per month, this is not only unsustainable, it is inhuman. It is deeply unjust that those responsible for these decisions continue to live in comfort, enjoying fuel allocations and extensive benefits, while ordinary workers struggle to survive," he said.

The labour body urged the government to refrain from prematurely announcing salary increments before concluding formal and binding agreements through proper negotiating platforms.

Efforts to obtain comment from the Ministry of Labour, Public Service and Social Welfare permanent secretary Simon Masanga were unsuccessful, as his mobile phone went unanswered.