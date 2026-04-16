Zimbabwe: Harare Council Targets August Deadline for Completion of Rufaro Stadium Bucket Seats Installation

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume says council is targeting to complete bucket seats installation at Rufaro Stadium by August.

Currently, bucket seats have only been installed in the VIP and VVIP sections, with the remainder of the stadium still using concrete seating slabs.

"We are expecting that we will soon begin installing bucket seats in the rest of the stadium," Mafume said.

"We want to say that by August we will have installed all the bucket seats required.

"We are aware that we should assist and create sporting facilities that will allow people to have a full life and enjoy their weekends.

"So we will use council funds to ensure that the stadium is brought into proper condition," he added.

Rufaro Stadium was reopened for local football in 2024 after undergoing a five-year renovation period.

However, the facility remains below the standards required to host FIFA-sanctioned international matches, having failed to meet several key requirements.

Areas still needing attention include the installation of electronic screens, improved ablution facilities, a proper players' tunnel, a modern media centre, adequate floodlights for night matches, and a fully equipped venue operations centre.