Tunisia: President Kais Saied Meets Rwanda's FM, Highlights African Unity

Tunis, April 16 — President Kais Saied met, on Wednesday at Carthage Palace, Rwanda's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe, who was carrying a written message addressed by Rwanda's President Paul Kagame to the Head of State.

During this meeting, several issues were discussed, particularly the suffering endured by many African peoples due to wars, genocide and internal conflicts.

Some continue to live under the shadow of wars and ongoing disputes for decades, in addition to poverty and famine, despite the fact that the African continent is rich in all kinds of resources and wealth, it was indicated in a Presidency statement.

The Head of State noted that African unity was once the dream of many peoples and a number of the founding leaders of the Organisation of African Unity, but this dream has not been realised even after more than sixty years, except to a very limited extent, and this limited progress may not last.

The President of the Republic also stressed that Tunisia takes pride in its African belonging and aspires to establishing a new human system based on new concepts, as old concepts have become obsolete.

This is evidenced in the support of many societies around the world for issues of justice and rights, foremost among them the cause of the Palestinian people, who have steadfastly faced for decades a war of extermination waged by the Zionist war machine, he was quoted as saying in the same statement.