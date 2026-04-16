South Africa: Laptops to Bridge the Digital Divide for Gauteng School

As part of efforts to ensure that no child is left behind, the Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Nonceba Mhlauli, together with the CEO of HONOR Technologies Africa, Zou Lefeng, handed over laptops to learners of Kaalfontein High School in Ebony Park, Gauteng.

"As government, we remain committed to building an inclusive society where no child is left behind. Initiatives like this are part of a broader effort to ensure that all young people, regardless of where they come from, have access to the tools they need to succeed," the Deputy Minister said.

Wednesday's visit to the school was the Deputy Minister's fourth visit to this school.

"We are not visitors here; we are partners and indeed, we are friends," she said, adding that in past engagements, career expos, and application drives, among others, have been held to help shape the future of learners.

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"And today, we return to honour a promise. We said we would come back with tools that would make a tangible difference in your lives, and today, we are proud to hand over these laptops.

"This initiative is about more than just devices. It is about access. It is about opportunity. It is about bridging the digital divide that continues to disadvantage many of our young people."

Mhlauli added that in today's world, access to technology is no longer a luxury but a necessity.

"It is the gateway to education, to innovation, and to participation in the global economy."

According to the Deputy Minister, the laptops represent the ability to research and learn beyond the classroom. They also present the opportunity to apply to universities and colleges with ease, while also providing the chance to develop digital skills that are essential for the future of work.

"To the learners, this is your moment. These tools are placed in your hands not just to use, but to transform your lives. Use them with purpose. Use them with discipline. Use them to dream bigger than your circumstances."

The Deputy Minister also expressed appreciation to Honor South Africa for their generous donation and their commitment to empowering young people through technology.

She also acknowledged the important role played by the Technology Youth Development Agency (TYDA) in facilitating initiatives such as these, ensuring that support reaches those who need it most.

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She also thanked educators and the school leadership for their continued dedication, as well as parents and the broader community, saying their encouragement and involvement remain critical.