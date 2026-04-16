Malawi: Court Acquits Teacher in Emotional End to Indecent Assault Case

The Second Grade Magistrate's Court in Mzimba has acquitted Lumbani Chagala, bringing to a close a case that has weighed heavily on both the accused and the community.

Chagala, a teacher at Kaphuta Primary School in Chagala Village, had been facing serious allegations of indecent assault involving a pupil--claims that he touched the girl's buttocks and breasts and referred to her as his wife. The accusations cast a long shadow over his life, placing his reputation, career, and dignity on the line.

But in its ruling, the court found that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case, concluding that there was no sufficient evidence to require Chagala to enter his defence.

From the outset, the case carried emotional weight. A teacher entrusted with shaping young lives stood accused of betraying that trust--while maintaining his innocence throughout. Unable to afford private legal representation, Chagala turned to legal aid, where Principal Legal Aid Advocate Jones Chiwalo, assisted by Legal Aid Officer Isaac Mleya, took up his defence.

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During the trial, the State called six witnesses, including the complainant. Yet as proceedings unfolded, cracks began to emerge in the prosecution's case. Under cross-examination, it was revealed that community policing personnel had provided the complainant with a mobile phone in an attempt to entrap the accused--an effort that ultimately failed to produce any evidence.

Further scrutiny exposed deeper weaknesses. None of the witnesses testified to having directly seen Chagala commit the alleged acts. Their accounts were inconsistent, fragmented, and ultimately fell short of substantiating the serious claims brought before the court.

In delivering its decision, the court made it clear: suspicion and allegation alone are not enough. Without credible and corroborated evidence, the law cannot sustain a charge of such gravity.

For Chagala, the ruling marks the end of a painful chapter--one defined by public scrutiny, emotional strain, and the burden of defending his name against allegations that could have permanently altered his life.

The acquittal is not just a legal outcome; it is a reminder of the weight of justice--of how lives can be shaken by accusation, and how critical it is that the truth is established through evidence, not assumption.

As he walks free, the scars of the ordeal may linger, but so too does the court's message: justice must be grounded in proof, and where that proof is absent, the law must stand firm in protecting the innocent.