Zimbabwe: NBS Marks 10-Year Milestone, Eyes Continued Growth and Engagement

The National Building Society (NBS) recently marked a decade of operations, reaffirming its commitment to servant leadership and sustained engagement with clients across the country.

Speaking on behalf of NBS Board Chairman Shingai Mutumbwa at a celebratory cocktail event, board member Sithokozile Mrewa described the occasion as a milestone defined by trust, collaboration, and community involvement.

"Our journey has been defined by shared success, continuous innovation, and a commitment to providing affordable housing and sustainable banking solutions," Mrewa said.

She noted that NBS was launched ten years ago with a singular purpose: to redefine banking by building communities, a vision she said has since matured into a tangible reality.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

NBS Managing Director Sifiso Mahlangu also addressed attendees, emphasising that the celebrations went beyond leisure activities.

"Today wasn't just about the golf, although I'm sure there are a few impressive scorecards," he said. "It was about connection, camaraderie, and celebrating the journey we have shared."

Mahlangu highlighted that the anniversary underscored the foundation of NBS's growth, strong relationships. He pointed to partnerships, dialogue, and shared experiences, such as the golf event, as central to strengthening the institution over time.

"At NBS, our mission remains clear: to Bank, Build, and go Beyond. Going beyond is not just about what we offer, but how we engage meaningfully with our stakeholders," he said.

The anniversary events, which included networking and golfing activities, reflected NBS's continued focus on customer-and partnership-centred initiatives, marking ten years of growth and community engagement