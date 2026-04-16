Zimbabwe: Chinese-Run Sino Africa Huijin Mine Under Fire After Third Shooting Incident in Five Years

A villager was shot at the Chinese-run Sino Africa Huijin Mine in what marks the third such incident recorded at the mine in the past five years, the Centre for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG) reported Wednesday.

The Chinese syndicate operating at the mine, allegedly in cahoots with some political figures, is believed to be conducting operations illegally after its mining permit expired and was not renewed by the government.

"The latest incident occurred when an unarmed miner was shot after failing to pay US$10, which is charged to locals who undertake their operations at the mine.

"He survived but was seriously injured. Preliminary reports indicate that the victim, whose name has been withheld, was allegedly shot from the back, strongly suggesting that he was fleeing and posed no immediate threat at the time of the shooting," CNRG said.

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The natural resources watchdog noted that this is the third shooting incident reported at the mine within five years.

CNRG reminded Chinese miners that when dealing with unarmed locals, there must always be apprehension and due process, not extrajudicial punishment.

Manicaland police spokesperson Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the incident, stating that the miner was shot in what authorities described as an act of self-defence after security guards allegedly fired warning shots to disperse a group of intruders.

Information gathered indicates that some artisanal miners are allegedly colluding with security personnel to gain access to the site.

Under this arrangement, guards are accused of systemic abuse and corruption, allowing miners to operate only after paying bribes, typically around US$10 for a few bags of ore. Those who fail to pay are reportedly assaulted.

There are also reports of extortion, sometimes reaching as high as US$2,000, along with threats and gunfire used to intimidate miners.

Community members allege that security personnel are targeting and exploiting local youth, while also engaging in theft.

"There is growing anger and concern that security personnel are abusing their power, and calls are being made for accountability and an end to the violence and exploitation," added CNRG.