Nigeria: Rising Excitement Ahead of 15th Doamf Charity Golf Tournament On Saturday

The annual DOAM Foundation Charity Golf Tournament comes around again at the Golf Section of Ikoyi Cub 1938 on Saturday, April 18, 2026. The event is well known among players and guests for its high standards.

As the Foundation prepares to host the 15th edition, players, guests and sponsors, both new and old, are excited as they look forward to having another fun-filled and unique tournament day experience, with a promise of mouth-watering prizes and trophies for winners.

DOAM Foundation has confirmed that their list of sponsors and partners, both corporate organizations and individuals, continues to grow. The list of sponsors and partners cut across various sectors, from Financial Institutions to FMCGs, Insurance Houses, Media, Fintech, Hospitality, Medicare, etc.

The list of sponsors include: AccessARM Pension Managers, ARM Holdings Company, Aradel Holdings, Arravo, Cappa and D'Alberto Limited, Channels Television, Chikki Foods Industries, Cowry Asset Management, Custodian & Allied Insurance, Globus Bank Limited, Grand Cereals and Oil Mills Limited, First Bank of Nigeria, Flour Mills of Nigeria, Four Points by Sheraton, GTI Group, Ikoyi Club 1938, Indian Golfers Foundation, Lekki Free Zone Development Company, Radial Circle Group, Seven-Up Bottling Company, SPAR, and Zenith Bank.

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Other sponsors include: Access Bank, Air Peace, Cornerstone Insurance, Hilltop Insurance Brokers Limited, KPMG Advisory Services, N.N. Fems, Guinness Nigeria, SIMS Nigeria Limited, Smile 360, Sparkle, Vacation Places, Ultima Studio, Polaris Bank, and Zinox Technologies.

Following the qualifying event held on April 3 and 4, 2026, about 160 players, including guests, will feature in the final round to compete for the trophies and prizes.

The DOAM Foundation Media Liaison Officer, Bukunmi Osunsina, stated that the Foundation has been able to impact over 98,000 lives since inception, largely with the support of partners and sponsors and the Foundation hopes to be able to touch even more lives in 2026 with the support received at the Tournament.

The Foundation also hopes to appreciate and acknowledge sponsors, both corporate and individuals, who have been consistently supporting the Tournament since its very first edition.