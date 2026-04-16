Sudan: Prime Minister Kamil Idris - 'Hope Government' Puts Major Projects for Economic Renaissance in Sudan

16 April 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister Professor Kamil Idris stated that the Sudanese state is currently going through exceptional circumstances due to war, but stressed that such conditions do not mean the suspension of development.

Speaking at a press conference held on Wednesday in Khartoum, Professor Kamil said: "We are continuing and strongly supporting services across all parts of Sudan. Not only that, but the Hope Government is now laying out major projects for a broad economic renaissance."

He pointed out that the conditions of war will not deter strategic thinking for a comprehensive and anticipated economic revival in Sudan, in order to place the country, with its vast capabilities and major resources, among leading nations.

He said: "We are now seriously considering the redefinition of what is known as the monetary base that we inherited from the past, which has constrained Sudan's potential."

The Prime Minister explained that Sudan's latent resources are substantial, adding that if the economic, intellectual, and political concept of the monetary base is restructured, Sudan could become one of the richest countries in the world.

Regarding the role of youth, he affirmed reliance on young people in the future, stressing that Sudanese youth represent the entire future, and noting that a strong youth unit will soon be established.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.