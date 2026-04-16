Sudan: Prime Minister Kamil Idris - 'Hope Government' Puts Major Projects for Economic Renaissance in Sudan

Khartoum — Prime Minister Professor Kamil Idris stated that the Sudanese state is currently going through exceptional circumstances due to war, but stressed that such conditions do not mean the suspension of development.

Speaking at a press conference held on Wednesday in Khartoum, Professor Kamil said: "We are continuing and strongly supporting services across all parts of Sudan. Not only that, but the Hope Government is now laying out major projects for a broad economic renaissance."

He pointed out that the conditions of war will not deter strategic thinking for a comprehensive and anticipated economic revival in Sudan, in order to place the country, with its vast capabilities and major resources, among leading nations.

He said: "We are now seriously considering the redefinition of what is known as the monetary base that we inherited from the past, which has constrained Sudan's potential."

The Prime Minister explained that Sudan's latent resources are substantial, adding that if the economic, intellectual, and political concept of the monetary base is restructured, Sudan could become one of the richest countries in the world.

Regarding the role of youth, he affirmed reliance on young people in the future, stressing that Sudanese youth represent the entire future, and noting that a strong youth unit will soon be established.