Sudan: Finance Ministry Undersecretary Briefs UNDP Mission On Public Finance Reform Efforts

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance Abdullah Ibrahim briefed a mission from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on the ministry's efforts in financial and economic reform, affirming its commitment to strengthening the national economy and continuing reform programs aimed at achieving this objective.

During his meeting with the mission at the ministry's headquarters in Khartoum on Tuesday, he delivered a comprehensive presentation on the implementation of the public finance reform roadmap, as agreed with World Bank experts.

Key components include the development and implementation of the electronic collection and payment system (Esali) and an online e-invoicing system, both executed by national experts, as well as the completion of the draft Public Finance Act by a specialized national team from the ministry and related units, in cooperation with national experts and specialists from the World Bank and the IMF Middle East Technical Assistance Center (METAC). He explained that the law will serve as a framework, with detailed laws and regulations to be developed for the relevant entities.

The Finance Ministry Undersecretary highlighted the phased implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) system and the electronic collection of government revenues through the unified federal account at the Central Bank of Sudan, with a view to enhancing transparency and advancing financial inclusion.

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Hed noted that these efforts are being carried out within the framework of coordination with the World Bank and the IMF since 2021, stressing the importance of external technical support to reinforce reform efforts, particularly in the governance of public entities and companies, accounting systems, development planning, project management, and the training of national cadres to design and implement programs.

Ibrahim also underscored the importance of these financial and accounting systems, along with the Public Finance Act, in building an Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS).

For her part, Head of Mission and public finance expert at UNDP, Manal Al-Sirr, affirmed that the mission's visit to Sudan aims to gain insight into the work of the Ministry of Finance, engage with key officials, assess existing public finance capacities, identify capacity-building requirements, and define priority needs and mechanisms for delivering technical support for public finance reform.