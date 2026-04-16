Sudan: State Minister for Finance Leads Sudan's Delegation to World Bank and IMF Spring Meetings in Washington

As part of efforts to strengthen international partnerships and open new avenues to support the national economy, State Minister at the Ministry of Finance Mohamed Noor Abdel-Daem is leading the Sudan's delegation participating in the Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), held in Washington, D.C., from April 13 to 18, 2026.

Abdel-Daem affirmed that Sudan is presenting a clear vision for economic reform during the meetings, centered on increasing production and exports and empowering the private sector. He noted that side meetings with international financial institutions represent an opportunity to showcase promising investment prospects in productive sectors.

Sudan's participation this year, with a technical delegation from the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS), reflects the government's commitment to its economic recovery program and its openness to the international community.

The meetings aim to explore prospects for global economic growth and to strengthen financial stability, with a focus on the priorities of developing countries, particularly in supporting development programs and financing productive projects to create jobs and achieve sustainable growth, alongside addressing debt issues and exploring financing mechanisms for developing nations.

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They also provide a platform for exchanging expertise in fiscal and monetary policies and digital transformation to enhance government performance efficiency, attract quality investments, and reaffirm Sudan's capacity to re-emerge as a promising economic partner.

A CBOS delegation, headed by Governor Amna Mirghani, is also participating, within the framework of full coordination between fiscal and monetary policies to support the stability of the Sudanese economy.

This participation reflects Sudan's strong return to international economic forums and its sustained efforts to benefit from global experiences and mobilize support for reconstruction and recovery programs.