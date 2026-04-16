Sudan: Prime Minister - Berlin Conference and Its Outcomes Do Not Concern the People and Government of Sudan

Prime Minister Professor Kamil Idris affirmed that the Berlin Conference currently being held does not concern the government and people of Sudan in any way, and therefore its outcomes are also irrelevant to them.

In a press conference held on Wednesday in Khartoum, he explained that the Government of Sudan was not invited to participate in the conference, noting that its exclusion constitutes a serious mistake by the organizing parties and that the absence of the government indicates the conference's likely failure.

The Prime Minister pointed out that partial solutions are not accepted by the people and government of Sudan, referring in this regard to protest stands expressing rejection of imposed solutions. He added that had the government been invited, it would have participated and clarified the facts, stressing that the conference represents an event rather than a process.

Professor Kamil reaffirmed the "Hope Government's" openness to all efforts aimed at achieving peace, describing the year 2026 as a year of peace--specifically a peace of victorious and courageous people that is accepted by all Sudanese.

He added that efforts will continue through regional and international communications, including engagement with the United Nations and its agencies, as well as all parties, including countries participating in the conference.