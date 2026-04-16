Kenya's Digital Payments Ecosystem Enters a New Phase of Opportunity - Visa

Nairobi — Kenya's digital payments ecosystem has recorded strong growth over the past decade, positioning the country as one of Africa's most dynamic digital economies.

As adoption reaches new highs, industry players are now focused on unlocking the next phase of progress by strengthening trust, efficiency, and collaboration across the payments landscape.

John Njoroge, Country Manager at Visa Kenya, was speaking during the recently held Visa Connect, Visa's flagship thought leadership forum that brings together banks, fintechs, merchants, policymakers, and ecosystem partners to discuss the future of payments, commerce, and financial innovation.

Njoroge said the market has reached an important moment of transition one defined not by access alone, but by the quality and reliability of payment experiences.

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"Kenya's digital payments ecosystem is showing real maturity," Njoroge noted.

"The conversation has shifted from getting people online to ensuring that payments are seamless, secure and dependable across consumer and business use cases."

According to Visa, continued growth will be driven by how effectively ecosystem players work together to improve system performance, reduce friction, and build confidence at scale.

This collaborative approach is increasingly important as digital payments play a bigger role in everyday commerce and business operations.

"Technology is only part of the story," Njoroge added.

"The next phase of growth will be shaped by partnership and shared responsibility across banks, fintechs, merchants, and regulators."

While cash remains relevant in some segments and parts of the commercial payments space continue to rely on manual processes, these dynamics present a significant opportunity for innovation.

By improving reliability and security, digital payments can deliver even greater value for consumers, small businesses, and large enterprises alike.

"Trust is the foundation of any digital payments system," Njoroge said.

"By continuously investing in security and resilience, we help ensure that digital payments remain convenient, safe and dependable for Kenyans."

To support this evolution, Visa has rolled out a range of solutions designed to strengthen security, expand access, and accelerate business adoption across the market.

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Tokenization replaces sensitive card details with secure digital tokens, significantly reducing fraud risk while improving transaction approval rates.

This helps protect consumers and merchants alike while enabling smoother payment experiences.

Tap to Phone technology is enabling small merchants to accept card and mobile wallet payments using ordinary smartphones, lowering barriers to entry and supporting broader financial inclusion.

In the commercial payments space, Visa is working closely with banks, fintechs, and corporates to modernize payment flows that have traditionally relied on cheques and fragmented processes.

These efforts are helping businesses operate more efficiently, improve transparency, and manage cash flow with greater confidence.

For micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Visa is promoting bundled digital solutions that combine payments, access to working capital, and business insights, making digital adoption easier and more impactful for growing businesses.

Looking ahead, Visa aims to deepen collaboration across the ecosystem to help build a payments infrastructure that is inclusive, resilient, and trusted.

"Closing the remaining gaps is not just about technology," Njoroge said.

"It's about creating an environment where digital payments support economic growth, business expansion, and everyday convenience."