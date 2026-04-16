Uganda: Govt to Inject Shs905 Billion Into Afcon Preparations

Kampala — Government has prioritised Uganda's bid to co-host the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027, committing Shs905 billion in the 2026/2027 financial year budget, the Minister of State for Education and Sports (Sports), Peter Ogwang, has said.

Uganda won the bid to co-host AFCON PAMOJA with Kenya and Tanzania slated for June and July 2027.

The country expects to host the tournaments at the Mandela National Stadium in the capital, Kampala and Hoima City Stadium in Western Uganda.

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Ogwang told Parliament that out of the Shs905 billion, Shs213 billion has been committed for the upgrading of at least 47.53 kilometres of selected roads around Hoima City Stadium and Mandela Stadium.

He said these roads include Kinawataka Road, as well as pedestrian walkways and street lighting to improve accessibility, safety, and security.

"Shs184.9 billion has been allocated for the establishment of a passenger terminal at Kabalega Airport and to operationalise the facility as an international airport," Ogwang added, during plenary sitting on Wednesday, 15 April 2026 chaired by Speaker Anita Annet Among.

The minister was responding to a matter of national importance that was raised by the Leader of the Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi, who had tasked the minister to provide an update on the progress made towards addressing concerns raised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

"Shs56.2 billion has been allocated for the remodeling and upgrade of Mandela National Stadium and Shs5.2 billion has been provided for the upgrading of Kadiba Stadium as a training facility, while Shs12.55 billion has been committed for interventions aimed at preparing the Uganda Cranes for AFCON 2027," Ogwang said.

To ease traffic around Mandela stadium, Ogwang said that, Shs23.33 billion is being allocated for the upgrade and maintenance of the railway at the Central Terminal, Kampala-Mukono line, Namanve Station, and Namboole halt.

"The Local Organising Committee will get Shs109.9 billion to support tournament-specific preparations across its 13 sub-committees, including Safety and Security, ICT & Accreditation, Workforce & Volunteers and Medical & Anti-doping, among others," said Ogwang.

The health sector will be given Shs91.05 billion for the upgrade of Hoima Regional Referral Hospital, Masindi General Hospital, and Buseruka Health Centre III to required standards for intensive care, accident, and emergency response as stipulated by CAF.

"Hoima City, Masindi Municipality, and Kira Municipality have been allocated Shs13.75 billion to strengthen sanitation and environmental hygiene services during the tournament period," said Ogwang.

To enhance the hospitality industry in Hoima and Masindi, Ogwang said that Shs101.1 billion has been set aside to support the upgrading of selected hotels in Masindi through a special credit facility under the Uganda Development Bank.

"Consultations with CAF on the standards of hotels in Hoima and Masindi have been concluded and the engagements between the hotel owners and Uganda Development Bank are anticipated to commence by 23 April 2026," said the minister.

He also clarified that CAF reserves the rights to broadcast AFCON, and he urged the public broadcaster, Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) to work with CAF.

"Government paid CAF Shs37 billion to promote Uganda and now UBC will have to work with CAF to ensure they get the broadcasting rights - it is not ours, it is for CAF," Ogwang said.

He allayed fears that Uganda is not prepared to host the tournaments, saying that government remains committed to the successful preparation and co-hosting of AFCON 2027.

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"We shall continue to provide regular updates on progress, key milestones, and emerging implementation issues as preparations advance," he said.

The Speaker encouraged the minister to widely consult and engage with the relevant technical individuals, for successful preparations and co-hosting.

"It would be good if we worked together to co-host AFCON. Hon. Minister, where you need support from technical people, please ask," she said.

Joseph Ssewungu (NUP, Kalungu West County) said that Uganda ought to work towards ensuring that the country co-hosts AFCON, saying that it is an opportunity for the country to generate revenue, as well as market the country.