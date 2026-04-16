South Africa: Sharp Sharp Episode Three Is Here and the DA Has a Problem It Cannot Fix

16 April 2026
Scrolla (Johannesburg)

Rob Rose and Zukile Majova are back for episode three of Sharp Sharp, the weekly podcast on South African politics, money and power from Currency News and Scrolla.Africa.

This week they start in East London where Julius Malema is waiting for his sentence after being found guilty of discharging a firearm. Should a judge factor in what happens on the streets when handing down a sentence on a politician? Rob and Zuks disagree, and it gets interesting fast.

Then the main event: the DA just elected Geordin Hill-Lewis as its new leader and the question everyone is asking is whether another white man at the top is a real break from the past or just more of the same. Zuks has a vivid answer involving his grandmother, a knock at the door, and why Helen Zille would always get let in where Hill Lewis would not. The DA's trust deficit with black voters is real, the numbers are brutal, and the party knows it.

They also get into the ANC's decline, the Phala Phala report landing on Ramaphosa's doorstep, and why the generation after the current leadership is, if anything, even more depressing.

Listen now on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

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