Ugandan president Museveni did not ask Kenyan counterpart to deal with opposition leaders 'with some lethal force' - graphics fabricated

IN SHORT: Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni has previously been accused of suppressing opposition voices. However, he did not ask Kenyan president William Ruto to ruthlessly deal with opposition figures, as claimed in viral graphics.

Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni has asked Kenyan president William Ruto to deal with opposition leaders "with some lethal force", according to graphics circulating on social media.

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The quote attributed to Museveni reads: "When I look at Kenya, I just laugh. I wonder where the presidents of Kenya took the courage like the one Moi had! I trained my military in Kenya and now Uganda is doing well. Why are very small people like Gachagua and Matiang'i disrespecting a sitting head of state? Bwana Ruto, uswadi ulipewa sio ya kukata mboga! Deal with these maniacs with some force and they won't repeat their silly mistakes."

"Bwana Ruto, uswadi ulipewa sio ya kukata mboga!" is Kiswahili for "Mr Ruto, the sword you were given is not for cutting vegetables". In Kenya, the sword is a symbol of the transfer of power during presidential inaugurations.

Museveni came to power in 1986 and is one of Africa's longest-serving presidents. He has frequently faced allegations of authoritarianism, including suppressing opposition voices and manipulating electoral processes through state institutions.

Daniel arap Moi was the president of Kenya from 1978 to 2002 and died in 2020. He was also known for his hard stance on the opposition.

The supposed Museveni quote emerged in March 2026 as Ruto and opposition politicians led by Rigathi Gachagua and Fred Matiang'i were trading accusations over governance and corruption, with the feud escalating into personal attacks.

Gachagua served as deputy president from 2022 until his impeachment in October 2024, following a fallout with Ruto. Matiang'i previously served as a cabinet secretary, heading various ministries under former president Uhuru Kenyatta between 2013 and 2022.

The graphics have been widely reposted.

But are they to be trusted? We checked.

Fake graphics

While Museveni occasionally uses Kiswahili in public, his proficiency in the language is generally considered limited. Therefore, the use of slang such as "uswadi" is an early indication that the quote may be fabricated. (Kiswahili is widely used across East Africa and its use in Uganda is promoted by Museveni, but it has a chequered history in the country.)

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Kenya and Uganda have long maintained close diplomatic relations as trade and security partners. Both states have generally refrained from interfering in each other's internal affairs and rarely comment on domestic political matters. Such remarks would typically provoke a response from Kenyan opposition figures, which has not occurred.

Credible media outlets in Kenya and Uganda closely monitor Museveni's political remarks and report on them extensively. If he had made such a statement, it would have been widely reported and debated. However, Africa Check found no such reports from any credible news outlets in either country.

All signs point to a fabricated quote that exploits a heated political exchange to provoke reactions on social media.