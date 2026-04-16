Africa: No Evidence Consuming Avocado Seed Can 'Clean' Womb or Improve Fertility

No evidence consuming avocado seed can 'clean' womb or improve fertility

IN SHORT: Despite medicinal use for some conditions, there is no scientific evidence that avocado seeds can improve fertility or "clean" the uterus. But research does suggest a generally healthy diet may improve the chances of getting pregnant.

A series of popular Facebook posts claim that avocado seeds can be used to improve fertility. "If you are struggling to conceive try this natural remedy," one popular post suggests.

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Others claim that "You will immediately fall pregnant after this", or instruct social media users to "clean your dirty womb now", showing a clip of grated avocado seed being mixed with water. "Mix well and drink one cup during your periods for next 7 days," the clips instruct.

The idea also appears in various discussions on Facebook pregnancy forums, with users asking if consuming avocado seed will "bring back my period and make sure pregnant", or whether anyone on the group has ever tried avocado seed "to clean your womb". Africa Check decided to look into it. Here's what we found.

Widespread medicinal use, little research

There is documented use of avocado seeds, leaves and flesh in many parts of the world for various medical purposes. These include for contraception, to induce abortion or stimulate menstruation, to treat high blood pressure and diabetes, and as a heart health supplement.

Some research has found that in animals, consuming avocado seed ingredients was linked with disruptions to reproductive hormones. But there is still a lack of research in this area.

When scientific studies haven't been done on humans to determine how safe or effective a treatment or supplement is, it is unlikely to be recommended by health professionals, even if it is already used widely outside of formal medical settings.

We could not find any reports on trials in humans to determine the effect of consuming avocado seeds on fertility. This also means the safety of consuming avocado seeds has not been fully established, and only early research on animals has been done.

Even if there is some effect on reproductive hormones, the idea of "womb cleaning" is different. As we have written before, the womb or uterus doesn't generally need cleaning. Some medical conditions require tissue to be removed from the uterus, but this is done using a surgical procedure.

And various mixtures that are recommended on social media to clean the vagina or womb in order to treat discomfort or disease, such as by inserting a household ingredient, mixture or vaginal hygiene product, can be dangerous and lead to other problems.

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General good health may help fertility

In general, according to Harvard Health, there does seem to be a link between higher fertility and specific nutrients and vitamins, including folate, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B12 and generally healthy diets - those high in fruits, vegetables and fibre, with some healthy fats.

The flesh of avocados can be part of this healthy diet. It is high in folate, an essential nutrient for the healthy development of a foetus during pregnancy. And other components, such as healthy fats and fibre, have led reproductive health experts to recommend eating avocado for potential reproductive health benefits.

But all this is a general recommendation from the research that is available. Anyone trying to get pregnant should consult a healthcare professional to determine what is best for them.