Tanzania: From a Tile to a Sheet of Glass - Twyford Tanzania Witnesses a New Chapter in Tanzania's Industrialization

In hospitals, schools, and public buildings across Tanzania, people may rarely notice the tiles beneath their feet or the glass by the windows. Yet these seemingly ordinary building materials are quietly documenting the nation's industrial progress.

At the Wodi ya Watoto Wachanga Neonatal Care Unit in Dar es Salaam, clean, bright ward floors are laid with high-quality tiles. At the locally influential Rabininsia Memorial Hospital, durable tiles form a key part of the modern environment. In the Council Investment Building in Mbinga Town in the south, neatly installed tiles lend the government office building a greater sense of solemnity and modernity.

These building materials share one name--Twyford.

Many may not know that these tiles come from the Chalinze Industrial Zone, about 70 kilometers from Dar es Salaam. There, a modern ceramic factory operates around the clock, producing building ceramics for Tanzania and the wider African market. About 100 kilometers away, in Mbezi and Nyamato, two large glass factories are also running efficiently. Inside furnaces reaching temperatures over a thousand degrees Celsius, molten glass gradually takes shape on automated production lines, turning into sheets of transparent, sturdy architectural glass. Products under the name Twyford Glass are not only widely used in local Tanzanian construction projects but are also exported worldwide.

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These three factories form the core manufacturing system of Twyford Tanzania.

Since entering Tanzania in 2017, this international building materials company has steadily increased investment, establishing manufacturing bases covering both the ceramic and glass industries within just a few years. Today, Twyford Tanzania not only provides a stable supply for the Tanzanian construction market but is also becoming a significant force in the country's industrial system.

In the view of many economic observers, such manufacturing investment is a vital engine driving Tanzania's industrialization.

Three Modern Factories: Building a Key Base for East Africa's Building Materials Industry

Today, Twyford Tanzania operates three major production bases in Tanzania--one ceramic factory and two glass factories--forming a relatively complete building materials industrial layout.

The Twyford Tanzania's ceramic production base in Chalinze covers an area of nearly 93 hectares, with close to 1,000 employees. The factory is equipped with multiple automated production lines, achieving large-scale production from raw material processing, pressing, firing, to packaging.

These tile products are supplied not only to the domestic Tanzanian market but are also exported to several countries including Madagascar, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Uganda, Malawi, South Sudan, South Africa, and Mauritius, making it an influential ceramic brand in East Africa.

Meanwhile, The Twyford Tanzania's two glass production bases in Mbezi and Nyamato have a combined area of nearly 120 hectares, with a total workforce exceeding 2,000 employees. The two factories house advanced float glass production lines, capable of melting over 1,100 tons of glass raw materials daily. They produce architectural glass in various thicknesses from 3 to 12 mm, including clear glass, tinted glass, reflective glass, and mirror glass, among other products. Thanks to consistent quality and large-scale production capacity, Twyford Glass is exported to 43 countries and regions, including East Africa, North Africa, Southern Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and Europe.

Within Tanzania, Twyford Tanzania has established a nationwide sales network, spanning from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma, reaching towns, rural areas, and even Zanzibar Island--all to ensure that quality building materials are more accessible to serve local consumers.

While driving corporate growth, Twyford Tanzania has also delivered substantial economic benefits to Tanzania. On one hand, the enterprise contributes significant tax revenue to the state annually; on the other, it generates important foreign exchange earnings through product exports.

In the eyes of many industry experts, such a manufacturer is not merely producing building materials but is actively helping transform Tanzania from a traditional building materials import market into a regional manufacturing hub.

Manufacturing Upgrades and Talent Growth: The Twin Engines of Industrial Development

The core competitiveness of manufacturing lies in technology and talent.

Over the years, Twyford Tanzania has continuously upgraded its production technology. By optimizing formulations, updating equipment, and refining quality control systems, it has consistently enhanced both product quality and production efficiency. At the same time, the company has steadily increased the use of locally sourced raw materials, reducing production costs by substituting some imported inputs, thereby strengthening its competitiveness in the international market.

But more important than technology is talent. Twyford Tanzania's development is inseparable from the efforts of its local Tanzanian employees. Since its establishment, the company has adhered to a talent localization strategy. Through systematic training and on-the-job practice, many ordinary employees have gradually grown into technical backbones and management professionals.

Within the factories, an ordinary worker can be promoted to team leader after training and assessment. Upon mastering production technology and team management skills, there are opportunities to advance to supervisor or even higher-level management positions. This clear career development path allows more and more young Tanzanians to see opportunities within the manufacturing sector. Today, Tanzanian nationals comprise over 90% of Twyford Tanzania's workforce. These employees are not only participants in the company's growth but have also become a vital force driving the nation's industrialization.

Giving Back to Society: Enterprise and Community Growing Together

For Twyford Tanzania, corporate development is not just about economic growth; it also means assuming social responsibility. In recent years, the company has consistently carried out various public welfare activities supporting education and community development. For example, it has donated learning materials and teaching supplies to Chalinze Primary School, MIKU Secondary School, and Kisarawe Secondary School, and supported improvements to school infrastructure, helping local students obtain a better learning environment.

Furthermore, Twyford Tanzania actively participates in important public events organized by the government.

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The company also took part through sponsorship in Tanzania's symbolically significant Uhuru Torch relay. This event symbolizes national unity and development and reflects the shared vision of the enterprise and the nation growing together. Through these actions, the company has built closer ties with the people and gradually become an important partner in local social development.

Looking to the Future: Advancing Together with Tanzania's Industrialization

In recent years, Twyford Tanzania's contributions to promoting industrial development, fostering employment, and expanding exports have received high recognition from the government. The company has on multiple occasions hosted senior Tanzanian government officials, including the Minister of Industry and Trade, the Minister of Finance, and local government representatives. After touring the production lines, warehouses, and office facilities, and hearing presentations on the company's development, these officials have fully affirmed the achievements made by Twyford Tanzania in advancing the manufacturing sector.

Looking ahead, as Tanzania's urbanization accelerates and infrastructure construction continues, demand for building materials will grow further. Twyford Tanzania also plans to continue expanding its investment scale, enhancing technological capabilities, and further deepening its localization development strategy.

In Tanzania's industrialization journey, Twyford Tanzania is not merely a building materials manufacturer but a long-term partner. From a tile to a sheet of glass, Twyford Tanzania is steadily participating in and witnessing a new era of industrial development in Tanzania.