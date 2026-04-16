Kenya/Uganda: Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda to Unveil Afcon 2027 Roadmap

16 April 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

NAIROBI: EAST African nations will meet next week to agree on a roadmap and key logistics for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, which will jointly host the tournament, are expected to discuss issues including visa arrangements and tax exemptions during the high-level meeting, dubbed the "Pamoja" summit.

Kenya's Sports Cabinet Secretary, Salim Mvurya said the talks would bring together ministers from the three countries to coordinate preparations for the continental competition.

"There are several decisions we will be making next week. The meeting will address matters such as visas, tax exemptions and many others," he said.

Mvurya added that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) would play a central role in guiding the process, with a formal roadmap expected to be announced.

The minister was speaking in Nairobi while hosting CAF Acting Secretary General Samson Adamu, in a meeting aimed at reaffirming Kenya's commitment to delivering the tournament.

"We have a lot of activities ahead to ensure we deliver a successful competition," Mvurya said.

He also oversaw the handover of the AFCON 2027 Local Organising Committee, welcoming chairperson Nicholas Musonye and incoming chief executive Antony Lungaho.

Mvurya further praised the CHAN 2025 organising team for helping raise Kenya's profile on the continental stage.

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