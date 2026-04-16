Tanzania: Samia Mourns Bishop Mfumbusa, Hails His Legacy in Communication Sector

Kondoa — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has expressed deep sorrow following the death of Bishop Bernardin Francis Mfumbusa of the Catholic Diocese of Kondoa, describing him as a distinguished figure whose contribution significantly advanced the communications sector in the country.

In a message shared on her official social media platforms, the Head of State noted that beyond his spiritual service, Bishop Mfumbusa will be remembered for his dedication to nurturing journalists, promoting leadership and advancing research in communication.

"I have received with deep sadness the news of the passing of Bishop Bernardin Francis Mfumbusa of the Catholic Diocese of Kondoa, which occurred on April 14, 2026, in Dodoma.

In addition to his spiritual service to the people, we will remember him for his remarkable contribution to the growth of the communications sector in our country through training, mentorship, leadership and research," President Samia said.

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Dr Samia extended condolences to the President of the Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC), Bishop Wolfgang Pisa, clergy, religious leaders, the bereaved family and all Tanzanians, praying for the eternal repose of his soul.

According to TEC, Bishop Mfumbusa passed away on April 14, 2026, at around 11:45 a.m. at Benjamin Mkapa Hospital, where he had been rushed for emergency treatment. Archbishop Beatus Kinyaiya, who chairs the funeral preparations committee, outlined the programme leading to the burial.

"The body of the late Bishop Mfumbusa will be taken to St Paul of the Cross Cathedral in the Archdiocese of Dodoma on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. for a requiem Mass. At 12:00 noon, the body will be transferred to Kondoa, followed by an evening Mass at 4:00 p.m., allowing the faithful and all people of goodwill to pay their last respects," he said.

The burial Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at 4:00 a.m. in Kondoa, where he will be laid to rest. Born on April 1, 1962, Bishop Mfumbusa was ordained a priest on June 14, 1992, and later appointed Bishop of Kondoa on March 12, 2011.

He served the Church for 33 years as a priest and 14 years as a bishop. His academic and professional contributions were equally notable.

From 2002 to 2011, he lectured at St Augustine University of Tanzania, playing a key role in advancing the field of social communications.

Just days before his passing, on April 9, 2026, Pope Leo XIV had appointed him President of the Communication Committee of the Pan African Episcopal Conference for Social Communication (CEPACS) and a member of the Pontifical Council for Social Communications, highlighting his growing influence at both continental and global levels.

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TEC said the Church has lost not only a devoted shepherd but also a respected expert in social communication, whose legacy will continue to inspire generations within and beyond Tanzania.