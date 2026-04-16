Tanzania: WB Okays 1.4tri/ - for Tanzania

Funds expected to boost education, uplift poor households

THE World Bank, through its Board of Directors, has approved 550 million US dollars (over 1.4tri/-) for Tanzania to implement two strategic projects in the education sector and support poor households.

The decision was announced by the World Bank Vice President for Eastern and Southern Africa, Dr Ndiame Diop, during talks with a Tanzanian delegation led by Minister for Finance, Dr Khamis Mussa Omar, held on the sidelines of the 2026 IMF/ World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington D.C., the United States.

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Out of the approved funds, 300 million US dollars will be allocated to an education programme aimed at enhancing skills development, particularly among youth, while 250 million US dollars will support poor households through the Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF).

Dr Diop said the approval reflects the strong partnership between Tanzania and the World Bank, as well as the country's effective implementation of development projects and sound economic and fiscal policies.

He added that the Bank is continuing to process other strategic projects submitted by Tanzania for possible financing, including those in the energy sector, agribusiness and health projects in Zanzibar, among others, to help the country achieve its economic growth and social development goals.

Speaking after the meeting, Dr Omar thanked the World Bank for approving the two key projects, describing them as crucial for the country's development. He also noted that the discussions covered other priority areas, including major infrastructure investments.

"We also discussed the development of transport corridors, which is equally important, particularly how investments such as the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) can stimulate inclusive and sustainable economic growth," he said.

For his part, outgoing World Bank Country Director, Mr Nathan Belete, said the meeting was highly productive and demonstrated the Bank's recognition of the significant economic and social reforms taking place in Tanzania.

"I leave Tanzania with great satisfaction and strong confidence that the partnership will remain firm, and that the country will continue to be one of Africa's leading economies, given its vast resources," he said.

World Bank investment in Tanzania through the International Development Association (IDA) window has reached 8.96 billion US dollars, covering 35 projects. Of these, 32 are national projects while three, worth 0.18 billion US dollars, are regional initiatives.

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The meeting was also attended by senior government officials from both the Union Government and the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar.