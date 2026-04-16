Tanzania: MP Pushes for Stadium Access Upgrades in Dar

Dar es Salaam — DAR ES SALAAM's readiness to host matches during the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is under scrutiny, with concerns mounting over traffic bottlenecks and poor access to Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Contributing to the Prime Minister's budget debate in Parliament on Tuesday, Special Seats MP Asha Baraka warned that shipping containers along Nelson Mandela Road could severely disrupt the movement of fans, officials and visiting teams if left unaddressed.

"Take a look at the road to Mkapa Stadium, there are far too many containers, and they pose a risk to our visitors during AFCON," she said, urging authorities to clear the corridor and relocate the containers.

With Tanzania set to co-host the prestigious continental tournament, Baraka's comments underscore the importance of preparing infrastructure to ensure safety, convenience and a welcoming environment for international guests.

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The MP also drew attention to domestic football infrastructure, renewing calls for land allocation to Simba SC to establish a permanent base.

She cited former Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda's role in securing land for Young Africans SC as a precedent for long-term club development.

"The Prime Minister is a sportsman, and I respectfully urge him to make history as well," Baraka said.

"Simba, too, deserve their own ground. We have formally written to the government, but the land has not yet been handed over."

Baraka's intervention reflects a broader effort within Tanzanian football to promote equitable access to infrastructure, allowing clubs to build long-term stability and independence.

In her address, she also commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her continued support of sport, particularly initiatives that have strengthened clubs competing on the continental stage.

"Our clubs have been performing admirably internationally, and we are grateful to the President for the 'Mama's Goal' initiative, which has boosted morale and driven progress," she added.

Baraka's appeal for improved roads and dedicated football facilities comes at a crucial moment as Tanzania prepares to host one of Africa's premier sporting events, signalling the nation's readiness to welcome the continent and showcase its sporting spirit.