South Africa: Court Hands Julius Malema Five Years in Prison

The East London Regional Court sent Julius Malema to prison for unlawfully handling and firing a rifle at an event.

The legal defence team for Julius Malema will appeal the prison sentence at the Eastern Cape High Court in Makhanda.

Julius Malema will go to prison for five years after firing a rifle into the air at an EFF birthday party.

The East London Regional Court found Malema guilty of unlawfully handling and firing a firearm.

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People who went to the political celebration watched the shooting happen.

Magistrate Twanet Olivier gave the sentence. She said the court looked very closely at how serious the crime was.

The magistrate also pointed out that Malema had no past criminal record before the shooting.

Olivier said the prison sentence had to balance fairness to society while still showing mercy.

The defence team told the court that firing the gun was just part of the celebration.

Olivier rejected this excuse. She said the shooting was a planned act and did not happen in the heat of the moment.

She said the decision to fire the rifle was made before the party even started. She said political leaders approved the plan.

"It wasn't an impulsive act. It wasn't anger. It was the event of the evening," said Olivier.

The magistrate said Malema knew the act was against the law. She said he knew it was dangerous and could hurt people.

"The accused knew it would cause harm to persons or property and yet proceeded," she said.

The court sentenced Malema to five years in prison on the first charge. He was given two years in prison on the second charge.

He also got a R20,000 fine or six months in prison for three other charges.

All the sentences will run at the same time. This means Malema will serve a total of five years in prison.

His defence team will appeal the court decision at the Makhanda High Court Eastern Cape and the Constitutional Court in Gauteng.

This story has been updated.