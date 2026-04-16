South Africa: Julius Malema Denies Lebo Keswa Ghostwriter Claims

Lebo Keswa told people online about writing for Julius Malema in the African National Congress before Julius Malema denied everything.

Julius Malema warned Lebo Keswa to stop saying Julius Malema's name on the internet and called the whole situation rubbish.

Lebo Keswa and Julius Malema are fighting on the internet.

The drama started when Lebo Keswa said she worked closely with Julius Malema when they were in the African National Congress (ANC).

She said she worked as a ghostwriter for Julius Malema. She also said she helped with communications next to Fikile Mbalula.

Julius Malema quickly denied this. He said he had nothing to do with Lebo Keswa.

The fight then became worse. Lebo Keswa started making personal comments about Julius Malema.

Julius Malema warned her. He told Lebo Keswa to stop using his name. He said the situation was "rubbish".

Lebo Keswa did not stop. She posted a picture of Julius Malema's reply. She also shared comments from other people on the internet.

One comment she shared was about an old Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student poster. The poster had the words "Victory or Death!". Lebo Keswa asked what the words meant.

People on the internet have different views about the fight. Some people are laughing at Lebo Keswa. Other people are watching the drama closely.