Rwanda: Kigali's Industrial Exports Reach $290 Million

Industries operating within the Kigali Special Economic Zone (KSEZ) exported processed goods worth approximately $290 million in 2025, as authorities advance expansion preparations for Phase III and Phase IV.

The expansion is aimed at accommodating rising investor demand and accelerating the country's transition towards an industry-led economy.

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The total value of exports in 2025 stood at $4.2 billion up from $3.5 billion in 2024.

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The update was presented on Wednesday, April 15, during a session with the Senate Committee on Economy and Finance, where officials from Rwanda Development Board (RDB)'s Special Economic Zones Authority of Rwanda (SEZAR) appeared before lawmakers to report on progress and challenges in industrial park development.

Established in 2010 following the merger of the Rwanda Free Zone and the Kigali Industrial Park, KSEZ has steadily evolved into the country's flagship industrial zone.

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RDB Chief Investment Officer Michelle Umurungi said that over the years, the zone has attracted more than 230 industries, spanning sectors such as manufacturing, construction materials, and industrial equipment.

"The firms have played a role in shifting Rwanda from a predominantly import-driven economy towards one that increasingly produces and exports finished goods. The zone has since developed extensive infrastructure, including 13.75km of internal roads, 49km of electricity and water networks each, 24km of fibre optic connectivity, and 17km of street lighting," she said.

"This infrastructure has enabled KSEZ to host both large-scale and medium-sized industries, creating an ecosystem where production, logistics, and export activities can thrive seamlessly."

Beyond exports, KSEZ has made a notable contribution to employment, generating over 20,000 jobs as of 2025.

The concentration of industries has also helped build technical capacity among Rwandan workers, supporting the country's long-term human capital development goals, according to officials.