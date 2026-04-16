South Africa: Cape Town Health Workers Protest, Demand Permanent Jobs

Community health workers marched through the streets to the provincial legislature in Cape Town on Thursday to demand that the provincial health department employ them permanently.

The group marched under the banner of the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (NUPSAW). Its provincial office manager Vuyane Shwane said, "Our community health workers continue to be exploited and underpaid by NGOs despite calls for them to be integrated into public service."

Shwane said carers want to be integrated into the public sector to access benefits such as medical aid and pension.

"They work in dangerous areas, but they don't have medical aid. When they retire, they retire with nothing." He said some workers have been on contract for 20 years.

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Tinashe Njanje, coordinator at the People's Health Movement, said, "Research shows that permanently employed community health workers are more motivated, leading to significantly better health outcomes ... I have seen hundreds of workers receive nothing more than a 'thank you' letter upon reaching 65."

Health worker Nosiphiwo Kenny, who visits chronic patients in Delft, said she often has to use the little money she is paid to buy items such as washcloths and food for patients.

"A patient would say he can't take his medication because he has no food. So I buy it. I'm forced to buy patients electricity, because I can't wash them with cold water," she said.

A representative from the provincial government accepted the marchers' memorandum.