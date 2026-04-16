Botswana: New Life for Chobe As Rising River Levels Flood Enclave

Muchenje — The inflows are a result of the Zambezi River overflow pushing water downstream to Chobe River, through Chobe National Park, and down Ngoma, Muchenje, Mabele, Kavimba, Kachikau channel to Satau floodplains.

Muchenje fisherman, Mr Chandapiwa Mokozi, said the rising inflows had renewed local optimism as the water now covered extensive floodplains in Muchenje. This year's water quickly inundated the vast floodplains, a contrast to the previous year when the water moved slowly due to the parched ground caused by lack of inflow in 2024, Mr Mokozi said.He explained that the early arrival of the inflows, accelerated the fishing calendar prompting fishermen to relocate to the river and start their business.

Mr Mokozi who fishes for household consumption while there are those who do it for commercial purposes indicated that they were always mindful to preserve biodiversity hence opted to use fishing hooks and not nets that could kill birds and other species drinking from water sources.

The rising water levels signal new life in the Chobe region, sustaining people, livestock and wildlife who depend on the river as their primary water source.

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Kachikau fisherman, Mr Gaseitsewe Kgothatso, stated that Chobe River had served as a vital economic engine for the people of Chobe for many years hence rising water levels brought so much joy to them.

He said the river was a driver of the local economy enabling fishing, farming, excursions like boat cruises and picnics.

Mr Kgothatso shared that fishing was his passion which he developed during his youthful days as a tour guide and he maintained it as a means to fulfill his passion and catch fish for his household.

However, he said the river also posed a hazard on people because the river harboured dangerous animals like crocodiles, hippos and snakes.Mr Kgothatso shared that it was imperative that people maintained vigilance at the river when they go fishing adding that safety should be instilled in children at a young age so that they don't go swimming at the river.Moreover he warned that people should never go to the river alone but with company to ensure help was available against potential river accidents.

BOPA