Zimbabwe: At Least 18 Dead After Commuter Omnibus Catches Fire, Explodes Along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Highway

AROUND 18 people have died after a commuter omnibus caught fire and exploded along the Bulawayo Beitbridge Highway Thursday afternoon, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed.

In a brief statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the fatal incident occurred between Chipangali and the Gwanda tollgate in the afternoon.

"The ZRP reports the death of +/- 18 people when a kombi exploded into fire between Chipangali and Gwanda tollgate along Bulawayo- Beitbridge Road between 1300 hours and 1400 hours today," ZRP said.

Authorities indicated that further details surrounding the tragedy will be released in due course as investigations continue.

The cause of the fire and explosion is not yet known, and it remains unclear how many passengers were on board at the time of the incident.

The Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road is one of the country's busiest highways, linking Zimbabwe to South Africa and has recorded numerous fatal accidents over the years.