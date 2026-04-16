Libya: Flintlock 2026 - a Important Step Toward Stronger, More Unified Libyan Military Institutions

Yesterday marked the inaugural ceremony of the two-week Flintlock exercise, AFRICOM's premier annual multinational special operations training event, co-hosted in Sirte, in cooperation with our Libyan partners and Italy's Special Operations Command. Flintlock also brings together military partners from across North and West Africa, the United States, and Europe to strengthen cooperation, enhance interoperability, and build lasting relationships that support regional stability.This year, Libya's role as co-host is especially significant. It highlights the ability of Libyan security institutions from east and west to work together to contribute to and lead regional security cooperation. This is an important step toward stronger, more unified Libyan military institutions and improved regional coordination on shared security challenges.Flintlock focuses on advancing counterterrorism cooperation, border security, professional military development, and the ability of partner forces to operate together effectively in complex and high threat environments.The United States is proud to work alongside our partners from throughout Libya and our regional allies in this effort. We remain committed to supporting the Libyan people as they pursue a more secure, stable, and unified future.