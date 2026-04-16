Sudan: Quintet Statement On the Sudan Conference Civilian Call for an End to the War and Advancement of Peace

The Quintet (the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, the League of Arab States, the European Union, and the United Nations) welcomes the achievement made today, marking the third anniversary of the conflict in Sudan, of a joint civilian call for de- escalation and an end to the war. In Berlin, within the framework of the International Sudan Conference, a diverse group of Sudanese civilian actors came together, many for the first time in three years, to sit at the same table and articulate a shared vision for peace.

At a moment when international partners convened at ministerial level to refocus global attention on Sudan, Sudanese civilians, despite deep divisions, demonstrated the will to overcome differences and speak with a unified voice. In a context marked by fragmentation and immense human suffering, this represents a significant and hard-won step toward rebuilding trust and restoring a shared national space for dialogue.

Through their joint call, participants underscored the urgent need to reduce violence, protect civilians and critical infrastructure, and ensure unhindered humanitarian access, while setting out a clear aspiration for a credible, inclusive, and Sudanese owned political process capable of addressing the root causes of the conflict and laying the foundations for a just and sustainable peace under civilian leadership.

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With this step, the Quintet sees a clear opening toward a more inclusive Sudanese political dialogue and remains committed to accompanying Sudanese stakeholders to build on this momentum, within a coherent and sequenced framework, with coordinated regional and international support, toward a credible Sudanese owned pathway to peace and a civilian led transition.