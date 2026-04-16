Africa: Joint Call to End the War and Advance a Sudanese-Owned Political Process

We, the participants in the Civilian and Political Seminar of the 2026 Sudan Conference in Berlin, as part of consultative efforts supported by the Quintet through its engagement with a broad spectrum of Sudanese civilian and political forces, raise the alarm over the grave humanitarian crisis and the immense suffering of our people and targeting civilians, and jointly call for an End to the War and to Advance a Sudanese-Owned Political Process that preserves Sudan's unity and sovereignty under civilian leadership.

As the 15 April war enters its fourth year, we remain united in our conviction that the cost of pursuing a military solution is high in humanitarian, security, social, economic and political terms; that the Sudanese crisis in all its aspects is multifaceted and interconnected, and thus cannot be compartmentalized; and that an inclusive, transparent and Sudanese-owned political process is the only pathway to fairly and sustainably address the root causes of recurring cycles of conflict and lay the foundations for a civilian-led democratic transition.

Guided by these principles, we jointly call on all stakeholders to:

1. End the War and Reduce All Forms of Violence

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· Undertake unilateral and coordinated efforts to de-escalate the conflict, end any conditions that compromise the unity of Sudan and its sovereignty and prevent the expansion of the conflict into new areas of Sudan or beyond its borders;

· Curb and criminalise hate speech and racism and avoid the use of dehumanising language.

· Establish a conducive environment for confidence-building between the Sudanese people.

· Support efforts to secure the release of the unlawfully detained, prisoners and forcibly disappeared persons.

2. Protect Civilians and National Infrastructure

· Strengthen adherence to international humanitarian law and prohibit indiscriminate attacks; forced displacement; conflict-related sexual violence and GBV.

· Ensure the freedom of movement of civilians and securing basic services to women, children, and people with special needs.

· Call to commit to refraining from targeting civilians, hospitals, schools, markets, power stations, water stations, bridges and all civilian infrastructure.

· Facilitate safe and voluntary returns of IDPs and refugees · Comprehensive ceasefire in all of Sudan.

· Provide protection for humanitarian workers across the country.

· Establish mechanisms to monitor, document and report any sexual violations and GBV.

3. Facilitate Access of Humanitarian Assistance

· Cooperate urgently with international and local initiatives, including ongoing efforts for a humanitarian truce, to end the suffering of Sudanesemen, women, and children, leading to the unity of the country and withdrawal from civilian infrastructure

· Facilitate safe, swift, gender-sensitive, and unimpeded humanitarian access and aid delivery across the country and including women in the process of aid delivery

· Lift impediments that may affect the humanitarian response.

· Commit to restore health, education and service facilities, and infrastructure.

· Ensure access to strategic agricultural input funded by donors across the country.

· Extend immunization of children across Sudan.

· Urge the international community and donors to fulfil their financial commitments and pledges.

· Call on the international community and donors to provide support to Sudanese refugees and IDPs.

· Call for a commitment to hold standardised national exams across Sudan and abroad.

4. Credible Process toward Civilian Democratic Governance

· Support the establishment of a clear, credible, and inclusive political process to address the root causes of the crisis and ensure civilian leadership.

· Promote inclusive dialogue among Sudanese stakeholders to build a shared understanding of transitional civilian arrangements and future governance.

· Ensure that any political process is grounded in inclusiveness, justice, the rule of law, respect for fundamental rights and freedoms, equal citizenship and Sudan's diversity.

· Encourage practical and sequenced steps conducive for confidence building towards just peace and stability among all Sundanese men and women, with the broad participation of Sudanese women, youth, IDPs and refugees.

5. A Sudanese-Owned Political Process

· Reaffirm that any resolution of the Sudanese crisis must be Sudanese-led and Sudaneseowned, reflecting the aspirations of the Sudanese people, and preserving the unity and sovereignty of Sudan.

· Promote a broadly inclusive process, ensuring the meaningful participation of women, youth, civil society, local communities, displaced populations and refugees.

· Encourage a comprehensive approach to addressing political, humanitarian, security, economic, and justice-related dimensions.

· Support a sequenced and multi-track process, allowing space for consensus building among civilian stakeholders alongside efforts to end the conflict.

· Encourage the establishment of an inclusive, Sudanese-led preparatory mechanisms to help design and organize the political process, set the agenda and select the participants.

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· Mainstream the women's and youth agendas at every stage.

6. Coordinated and Sustained International Support

· Emphasize that international support must be aligned, complementary, and coordinated, avoiding duplication or fragmentation.

· Ensure such support is responsive to Sudanese-defined priorities, takes gender-specific needs into account and reinforces national ownership.

· Encourage partners to leverage their comparative advantages in support of the political and humanitarian tracks.

· Reaffirm the importance of coordination between various regional and international efforts and initiatives in order to support a Sudanese-led process and bolster its effectiveness.

· Call on the international community to halt the flow of arms.

7. Justice, Transitional Justice, and Accountability

· Ensure that a duly elected democratic government initiates a fully-fledged transitional justice process in Sudan.

· Agreement on the principle of avoidance of impunity. The imperative of holding perpetrators of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Sudan accountable.

Addis Abeba, Ethiopia 12 April 2026 and finalised in Berlin, Germany, 15 April 2026