Kenya: Sama to Lay Off 1,108 Nairobi Staff After Meta Contract Exit

Nairobi — Outsourcing firm Sama will lay off 1,108 employees at its Nairobi office after Meta ended a major contract.

In a redundancy notice issued on April 16, the company said the layoffs follow a formal decision by Meta to terminate a key engagement that had supported a significant portion of its Nairobi operations.

Sama said it had engaged the client in an attempt to retain the workstream, but the efforts were unsuccessful, prompting the issuance of redundancy notices in line with Section 40 of the Employment Act, 2007.

The company indicated that most of the affected employees are tied to the specific programme that has now been discontinued.

"We recognise the impact this has on our team and are actively supporting affected employees with care and respect," Sama said in a statement.

Sama Country Lead and Vice President for Global Delivery Annepeace Alwala said client programmes in the outsourcing industry are subject to change.

"As is standard in our industry, client programs evolve, and we work closely with our partners to manage these transitions responsibly. Our immediate