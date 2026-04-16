Uganda: Ambassador William W. Popp's Remarks in Ai Event With Dr. Vivek Mohindra

press release

April 16, 2026 | MICT Innovation Hub

Good afternoon and thank you for joining for what I believe will be a truly important conversation about not just the future of technology, but the future of the digital economy, the business landscape, and the opportunities ahead for all of us.

I want to extend a special welcome to our distinguished guest, Dr. Vivek Mohindra, who has traveled here from the United States to share his expertise with us. Dr. Mohindra brings decades of experience in AI technology, business transformation, and strategic innovation from his work with Dell Technologies, McKinsey & Company, and leading semiconductor companies. We're fortunate to have him here in Kampala.

I also want to thank our partners--Simplifi Networks and the ICT Association of Uganda--for co-hosting this event. Partnerships like these are exactly what we need to drive innovation and growth.

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And to all of you--entrepreneurs, ICT professionals, government advisors, students, and business leaders--thank you for being here. Your presence shows that Uganda is serious about its digital future, and the United States is proud to be your partner in that journey.

The U.S.-Uganda relationship is focused on building partnerships that create real economic opportunities centered on trade, investment, and innovation.

So why are we talking about artificial intelligence today?

Because AI is not some distant, futuristic technology. It's here. It's now. And it's transforming economies around the world--including Uganda's economy.

The United States has made American leadership in AI a national priority, with a focus on accelerating innovation, building AI infrastructure, and leading in international partnerships.

International partnerships is why Dr. Mohindra is here today. We want to share American AI expertise and best practices with countries that want to build their digital futures on the best, most secure, most innovative solutions available.

The Ugandan government has set an ambitious goal: ten-fold economic growth. And its identified technology as a key enabler of that growth. That's smart. That's forward-thinking. And that's the kind of vision that can attract American investment and partnership.

We know that Uganda is developing a nationwide AI strategy. We know you're interested in ICT solutions, AI applications, and data center development.

Today, we're connecting Ugandan entrepreneurs with American companies that can provide the technology, the training, and the investment you need to scale.

We also want to support regulatory environments that encourage innovation and U.S. partnership while protecting consumers and ensuring fair competition.

And we're mobilizing U.S. financing tools--from the International Development Finance Corporation to the Export-Import Bank--to help make these partnerships a reality.

But here's the thing: none of this happens without you. The entrepreneurs in this room--you're the ones who will build Uganda's AI future. You're the ones who will create the applications, start the companies, and generate the jobs that will transform this economy.

The ICT professionals here--you're the ones who will implement these systems, train the next generation, and ensure that Uganda has the technical capacity to compete globally.

The government advisors--you're the ones who will craft policies that either unleash innovation or constrain it. We encourage you to choose policies that are market-oriented, that encourage competition, and that make Uganda an attractive destination for investment.

And to the students here, you're the future. The decisions made today about AI strategy, about technology partnerships, about education and training--those decisions will shape the opportunities available to you in five, 10, 20 years.

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So the challenge to all of us is: Think big. Be ambitious.

Africa represents great commercial opportunity. By 2050, 1 out 4 people will be from Africa--a $16 trillion marketplace. Nine of the 20 fastest-growing economies are in Africa. And Uganda is positioned to be a leader in that growth.

The United States believes in Uganda's potential. We believe in our shared entrepreneurial spirit. And we believe that together, we can build a digital economy that creates prosperity for both our peoples.

So let's get to work. Let's have a productive conversation about AI--about what's possible, what's practical, and what's next. Ken, Dr. Mohindra, the floor is yours. And to everyone--thank you for being part of this important conversation!