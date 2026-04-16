Zimbabwe: Man Jailed 10 Years for Killing Lover

Discover moreReal-time Event UpdatesZimbabwe News SubscriptionBusiness investment guides ZimbabweThe High Court has convicted a Harare man, Herbert Pasipanodya of culpable homicide and sentenced him to an effective 10 years in prison over the death of his partner, Dorothy De Souza.

Pasipanodya had initially been charged with murder but was convicted on a lesser charge after the court found he acted under serious provocation.

The court heard that in July 2025, De Souza's body was discovered buried in a shallow grave at the offender's residence.

Evidence showed the couple had lived together for more than a year in a relationship characterised by recurring violence.

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On the night of the fatal incident, Pasipanodya assaulted De Souza after allegedly finding her engaged in a sexual act with another man. The attack proved fatal.

"Medical evidence confirmed that the cause of death was multiple rib fractures sustained from blunt force trauma," the prosecution said.

The court also took a dim view of Pasipanodya's conduct after the killing, noting that he attempted to conceal the crime.

"He proceeded to bury the deceased's body in a shallow grave within his yard and misled witnesses regarding her whereabouts, in a clear attempt to conceal the crime," the authority said.

While accepting provocation as a mitigating factor, the court stressed the gravity of the offence.

"Unlawful violence resulting in loss of life remains a serious offence, particularly where efforts are made to defeat the course of justice," the court said.

In addition to the 10-year sentence, a previously suspended three-month jail term for an offence against the same victim was activated.