Uganda: Ntinda Clinic Accused of Injuring Baby During Treatment, Still Demands Shs50,000 Balance

A mother in Ntinda-Kigoowa, a suburb of Kampala, is seeking justice after her one-year-old son allegedly sustained injuries during treatment at a private clinic during the Easter holiday.

Winnie Nakagolo says what began as a search for medical help for her sick child ended in distress after the treatment he received left him in more pain and requiring further medical care.

Nakagolo explains that her only child, Tevor Bakwine, fell sick during the Easter celebrations, suffering from persistent vomiting and diarrhoea. At first, relatives reassured her that the symptoms were likely caused by teething.

However, when his condition did not improve, she decided to seek medical help.

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Because it was a public holiday, many nearby health facilities were closed. She eventually sought help at Spenum Medical Specialist Clinic in Ntinda.

At the clinic, medical workers attempted to draw blood from the child while using a device to locate his veins. Nakagolo says the procedure appeared painful and that her son cried each time the device was used.

"I thought they were helping my child, but every time they used that machine on him, he cried in pain and I became worried," Nakagolo said.

She adds that after the initial procedure, the clinic asked her to return home and bring the child back later in the evening for a second injection.

However, before the time she was told to return, the child developed what she described as burns on both his feet and arms where the device had been placed.

Nakagolo says she returned to the facility several times seeking help, but her son's condition did not improve. She also claims she repeatedly asked for the contact of the clinic proprietor so she could raise her concerns but was unable to obtain it.

"I kept going back to the clinic hoping my child would improve, but nothing changed. When I asked for the owner's contact, they refused to give it to me," she added.

Frustrated, Nakagolo eventually sought treatment for her son at another health facility, where the child is currently receiving care.

The incident has also placed a financial burden on the family. Nakagolo says the Ntinda clinic continues to demand a balance of Shs50,000 for the treatment provided, despite what she believes was a mistake that left her child injured.

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She further claims that unknown individuals have been following her and her mother, who is helping care for the child, asking whether they intend to report the clinic to police.

However, she could not confirm whether the individuals are connected to the facility.

When contacted, the proprietor of Spenum Medical Specialist Clinic acknowledged the incident and said the clinic had met the family several times to discuss the matter.

The doctor explained that the child may have suffered an allergic reaction either to the device used during treatment or to the medication prescribed, something the medical team had not anticipated.

While Nakagolo remains dissatisfied with how the clinic has handled the matter, the facility also admitted that there may have been an error in the management of the case.

Meanwhile, the child remains under treatment as the family continues to seek answers over what they believe was a medical procedure that went wrong.