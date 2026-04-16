Uganda: KCB Uganda Launches Inaugural Schools Chess Tournament

KCB Bank Uganda has unveiled the inaugural KCB Schools Chess Tournament, a purpose-driven national initiative aimed at nurturing strategic thinking, discipline, and confidence among young learners, while promoting a culture of financial responsibility from an early age.

Organised in partnership with Brand Chess Life Academy and Duya Discoveries, the tournament will take place on 13th June 2026 at Kampala Parents School (KPS). It is expected to attract over 1,000 participants aged 6 to 20 years from across the country.

At its core, the initiative goes beyond competition by creating opportunity. It offers young people a platform to challenge themselves, build confidence, and develop essential skills that influence how they think, learn, and grow.

Speaking at the launch, Noela Byuma, Head of Marketing and Communications at KCB Bank Uganda, described the initiative as more than just a sporting event.

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"At KCB Bank Uganda, we see this partnership with the Chess Academy as a crucible for leadership," she said. "We are living in an era defined by rapid change and unprecedented complexity. In such a world, the most vital currency is the ability to think three steps ahead while remaining firmly grounded in the present."

She also encouraged parents to introduce practical saving habits early through the KCB Cub Account, noting that taking simple steps--such as visiting any KCB branch nationwide--can make a meaningful difference in how a child approaches their future.

Andrew Bakiza, President of the Uganda Chess Foundation, expressed appreciation for the partnership, highlighting its impact on the growth of the sport.

"We are truly grateful to KCB Bank Uganda for consistently investing in the growth of sport in this country," he said. "Partnerships like this create real opportunities for young people, inspire confidence, and play a meaningful role in shaping the future of sport in Uganda."

According to the Uganda Chess Federation, participation in chess can improve problem-solving ability by up to 22%, alongside broader benefits in critical thinking, concentration, and decision-making.

Through this inaugural tournament, KCB Bank Uganda is establishing a platform that blends learning, discipline, and opportunity, supporting young people to grow into confident individuals ready to shape their future.

The tournament will bring together students, parents, and educators in a shared effort to empower the next generation. Participation is open to all schools and individuals.