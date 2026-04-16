South Africa: Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon Takes Global Stride With Cape Town Activation

The Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon is continuing its international expansion with a high-profile activation in Cape Town, South Africa, using the globally renowned Two Oceans Marathon to boost visibility ahead of its August 22 race in Kasese.

This latest effort follows a similar activation at the Kilimanjaro Marathon in Moshi, Tanzania, reflecting a deliberate regional and global build-up by the organisers.

Held on April 10, a day before the Two Oceans Marathon, the Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon hosted a shake-up run at Camps Bay Tidal Pool in partnership with the Uganda High Commission in Pretoria. The event attracted runners from around the world for a lively session along the Atlantic Seaboard, blending light jogging, music, dance, and social interaction while showcasing the Ugandan race experience.

Uganda's High Commissioner to South Africa, Paul Amoru, flagged off the run and used the platform to encourage international athletes to participate in the Kasese event later this year.

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"We look forward to welcoming many of you to Uganda for the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon," he said, expressing optimism that the Cape Town activation would translate into increased participation in August.

The activation comes at a pivotal moment for the marathon, following its elevation to a World Athletics Label Race and its inclusion on the global calendar. This status also enables it to serve as a qualifier for major races such as the Two Oceans Marathon.

Lead organiser Amos Wekesa described the presence at Two Oceans as both strategic and timely, given the marathon's growing international profile.

"This is about meeting runners where they are and inviting them into something unique," he said. "With our new status on the World Athletics Calendar, we are seeing stronger interest from international athletes, and activations like this help convert that interest into participation."

In addition to the shake-up run, the team participated in the event's expo, where more than 100 exhibitors showcased products and experiences to thousands of runners. The Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon stand drew steady interest from athletes and stakeholders eager to learn more about the event.

Tusker Lite Brand Manager at Uganda Breweries Ltd, Sandra Againe, said the Cape Town activation highlights the marathon's evolution into a globally relevant event.

"This is one of the defining phases for the marathon," she said. "Showing up on the global stage allows us to engage new audiences, build meaningful partnerships, and deliver an experience that resonates beyond Uganda."

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Meanwhile, South African athletes dominated the 2026 edition of the Two Oceans Marathon, with Arthur Jantjies winning the men's ultra race and Gerda Steyn continuing her dominance in the women's category.