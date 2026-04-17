Sudan: Sovereignty Council Advisor in Washington to Discuss Sudan War

Amjad Farid Eltayeb, political and foreign relations advisor to Sovereignty Council Chair Abdelfattah El Burhan, held meetings in Washington, DC, on Tuesday with Congressman Rich McCormick and a team representing Senator Ted Cruz.

In a post on X, Eltayeb said the meetings included discussions on the current situation in Sudan, halting foreign interference, and the importance of dismantling external supply networks providing the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) with weapons and destabilising the region.

During the talks, Eltayeb rejected the equation of the Sudanese Armed Forces with the RSF, arguing it was "irrational to equate a national government army [...] with a facist militia that governs through chaos and terror." He addressed the RSF's occupation of Khartoum and alleged violations committed against the Christian community in Sudan, referencing El Burhan's attendance at Easter Sunday services as reflecting the state's commitment to protecting all its citizens and "the difference between the logic of the state and the chaos of the militia."

Eltayeb also denounced what he described as misleading media campaigns portraying the conflict as an ideological war, stressing that the Sudanese people are defending their sovereignty in the face of "foreign intervention."

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He called on American officials to base their policies on facts on the ground and urged them to visit Sudan directly, rather than relying on what he described as distorted accounts. He reaffirmed the Sudanese government's position that it would not compromise the country's sovereignty or independence.