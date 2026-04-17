Ethiopian Delegation Deepens IMF Engagement to Accelerate Reform Agenda

Addis Ababa — An Ethiopian delegation led by Finance Minister Ahmed Shide held high-level talks with the Fiscal Affairs Department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), reinforcing the country's commitment to an ambitious, reform-driven economic agenda.

The delegation, comprising central bank leadership, senior policy advisors, and top government officials, engaged in substantive discussions focused on expanding technical cooperation to support Ethiopia's ongoing macroeconomic reforms.

Accordingly, Eyob Tekalign, Governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia, and Teklewolde Atnafu, Senior Advisor to the Prime Minister, alongside other senior government officials, were part of the Ethiopian delegation that held a constructive meeting with the Fiscal Affairs Department of the International Monetary Fund.

Central priorities included strengthening domestic resource mobilization, tightening oversight of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), enhancing fiscal transparency, and integrating climate risk considerations into macro-fiscal planning.

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On tax reform, both sides explored concrete pathways to modernize Ethiopia's tax system, broaden the revenue base, and boost compliance through digital transformation and institutional capacity building.

The IMF reaffirmed its readiness to deliver targeted technical assistance aimed at sustaining revenue growth while safeguarding fairness and efficiency.

The Ethiopian delegation highlighted ongoing efforts to reform SOEs by improving governance standards, enforcing financial discipline, and raising operational performance.

The IMF welcomed these steps, emphasizing the need for strong monitoring systems and transparent reporting to reduce fiscal vulnerabilities.

Fiscal transparency also featured prominently in the discussions, with a shared focus on strengthening public financial management, improving budget credibility, and aligning fiscal reporting with global best practices.

Ethiopian officials reiterated that transparency and accountability remain central pillars of the country's broader reform strategy.

On climate-related policy, the IMF is supporting Ethiopia through technical assistance aimed at diagnosing climate risks and embedding them into national fiscal frameworks, an increasingly critical component of long-term economic resilience.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to deepen collaboration and scale up technical engagement.

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The Ethiopian delegation expressed appreciation for the IMF's continued partnership, underscoring its importance in advancing institutional capacity and delivering sustainable, inclusive economic growth.