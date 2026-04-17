Ethiopia Leads AU Push to Harness AI for Peace While Warning of Rising Digital Threats

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedion Timothewos chaired a high-level ministerial meeting of the African Union Peace and Security Council, placing artificial intelligence at the center of Africa's peace, governance, and security agenda.

The session, held virtually under Ethiopia's April 2026 chairship, focused on how AI is rapidly transforming decision-making, public administration, and economic planning across the globe.

In his address, Gedion stressed that artificial intelligence is no longer a distant innovation but an active force reshaping institutions and governments worldwide.

He noted that while AI offers powerful tools to strengthen conflict prevention, improve early warning systems, and support mediation efforts, it also carries serious risks if left unchecked.

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The spread of disinformation, the rise of cybercrime, and the potential misuse by terrorist and criminal networks were highlighted as growing concerns requiring urgent regulatory responses.

Gedion called for Africa to act collectively, emphasizing the importance of building on the African Union Artificial Intelligence Strategy and supporting new initiatives such as the AU Advisory Group on AI, Peace and Security.

He also pointed to the designation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as the AU Champion for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Health as a sign of strong political momentum toward advancing the continent's digital transformation.

Gedion concluded with a clear message that adopting AI is no longer optional but a strategic necessity, warning that decisions made today will determine whether the technology becomes a driver of peace and development or a source of instability across Africa.

On her part, Hirut Zemene, Ethiopia's Permanent Representative to the African Union and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, Ambassador Hirut Zemene, underscored the need to translate continental strategies into practical action through effective governance and regulatory frameworks that ensure ethical and responsible AI use.

Hirut highlighted how AI can strengthen Africa's peace and security architecture, particularly through improved early warning systems, preventive diplomacy, and stronger analytical capabilities.

She also pointed to Ethiopia's ongoing efforts to integrate AI into governance and public service delivery, including initiatives that enhance public safety through data-driven systems.

In addition, she emphasized the country's focus on building human capital by investing in education, research, and digital skills in fields such as artificial intelligence, data science, and cybersecurity.

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The meeting served as a platform for African leaders and institutions to exchange views on how to responsibly harness AI, strengthen peace and security mechanisms, and build the infrastructure and expertise needed to compete in an increasingly digital world.

It reinforced a shared understanding that Africa's future stability and development will be closely tied to how effectively it manages the opportunities and risks of emerging technologies.