Rwanda: Petrol Price Increase By Over Rwf600 On a Litre

Petrol prices on the pump have been increased to Rwf2,938 per litre, up from Rwf2,303, while diesel remains unchanged at Rwf2,205, following a new tariff announced by Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) on April 16.

ALSO READ: Transport fares revised with new fuel prices

Set to be effective April 17 at 6am, the increase marks the latest in a series of fuel price adjustments in recent weeks, driven by global market trends and supply dynamics, according to the regulator.

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The utilities regulator said diesel prices were maintained to support public transport and the movement of goods, as well as overall economic activity.

Most public transport vehicles run on diesel.

ALSO READ: Rising fuel costs push up food prices across Kigali

The latest adjustment follows the April 3 revision, when petrol rose from Rwf1,989 to Rwf2,303 per litre, while diesel increased from Rwf1,948 to Rwf2,205.

The earlier prices had been set on March 5.

The back-to-back increase is attributed to the latest war happening in Middle East, which has the U.S and Israel on one side against Iran.

The war has since sucked in different countries in the Gulf Region, which are the major producers of petroleum products.

Meanwhile, the earlier hike led to an increase in public transport fares around the country. In the City of Kigali, the base fare was set at Rwf59.28 per passenger per kilometre, while intercity fares rose to Rwf41.58 per passenger per kilometre.

The rise in fuel prices has since pushed up the cost of some goods and services, including food items and cooking gas, due to higher transport costs.

RURA urged the public to use fuel efficiently, prioritise shared or public transport, and avoid unnecessary travel.

Recently Trade and Industry Minister Prudence Sebahizi told The New Tims that the government is monitoring the impact of the price increases and taking measures to ensure continued fuel supply.

"The impacts are still being reviewed, and measures are being taken step by step," he said, noting that subsidies could be considered depending on the sectors most affected.

RURA said it will continue to monitor global and regional petroleum markets to ensure fair pricing, stability, and reliable supply.