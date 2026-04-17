Somalia Condemns Israeli Move to Appoint Diplomatic Envoy to Northern Regions

Mogadishu — Somalia's federal government on Thursday strongly condemned Israel's reported decision to appoint a diplomatic representative to the country's northern regions, calling the move a violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a statement, the Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia said the step "directly undermines the independence, unity and territorial integrity" of the country and contravenes international law. The government added that the action conflicts with the United Nations Charter and the foundational principles of the African Union, both of which recognize Somalia as a single, sovereign and indivisible state within its internationally recognized borders.

Mogadishu rejected any attempt to grant diplomatic or political recognition to any part of its territory outside the authority of the federal government, reiterating that Somaliland remains an integral part of Somalia and lacks a legal basis for independent status.

The statement warned that such initiatives risk destabilizing regional progress at a time when Somalia is working closely with international partners to strengthen state institutions, expand democratic governance, advance national reconciliation and combat militant groups. It added that actions perceived as encouraging separatist tendencies could undermine these efforts.

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Somalia called on Israel to reconsider the decision and fully respect the country's sovereignty, territorial unity and political independence. It also urged the African Union, the United Nations, the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the European Union and the broader international community to uphold international law and prevent measures that could weaken Somalia's unity.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding national unity and sovereign rights through diplomatic, political and legal channels in accordance with international law.