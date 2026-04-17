Namibia: Okongo Extends Unoccupied Plots Withdrawal

Okongo — The Okongo Village Council has extended the deadline for the revocation of unoccupied plots with outstanding arrears of N$20 000 and above.

This gives affected owners additional time to comply.

The council announced that the deadline for compliance was moved from 1 April to 1 May 2026, following consultations with residents, property owners and members of the business community.

The extension is intended to provide a final opportunity for plot holders to settle their debts and begin developing their properties.

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Confirming the developments, Okongo COE Jackson Muma said all undeveloped plots with arrears of N$20 000 or more in Okongo Proper, Extension 1 and Extension 2 will be revoked without further notice if payments are not made by the new deadline.

The repossessed plots will then be reallocated to applicants on the council's waiting list, which currently includes 1 302 residential and 450 business applicants.

Muma emphasised the importance of the extension and urged residents to act promptly.

"This extension is a final opportunity for affected property owners to regularise their accounts and take meaningful steps toward developing their land.

"We cannot allow serviced plots to remain idle while there is a growing demand for land in our town," said Muma in a statement. The seasoned communications specialist and technocrat added that the council is concerned that, among the undeveloped plots, those allocated more than a decade ago and are already fully serviced.

"Officials say this has slowed the town's growth, limited revenue collection and delayed infrastructure expansion," he added.

The CEO said residents and businesses are encouraged to settle their outstanding balances and begin the process of securing title deeds to protect their investments and contribute to local economic development.

The council also called on all property owners in planned and registered areas to initiate the process of acquiring title deeds, noting that the current land lease system is gradually coming to an end.

Muma highlighted the importance of maintaining up-to-date municipal accounts.

"Revenue collection is critical for sustaining service delivery, maintaining infrastructure and supporting future development initiatives. We urge all residents to keep their accounts current," he said.

Despite the challenges, the Muma noted progress in promoting inclusive development through initiatives, such as the Build Together Programme and the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia. However, housing demand remains high, particularly among low- and middle-income earners.

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"With a population of over 35 000 people in the Okongo constituency, the town continues to present investment opportunities in sectors such as agro-processing, tourism, education, healthcare, information and communication technology and manufacturing," he said.

To further support development, the council has also made 30 urban agriculture plots available for immediate use by individuals and businesses interested in agricultural activities.